Sierra’s homer leads Fayetteville to 6-2 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Miguelangel Sierra hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 6-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday.

The home run by Sierra scored Scott Schreiber and Ruben Castro to give the Woodpeckers a 4-2 lead.

The Woodpeckers added to their lead in the ninth when Cal Stevenson hit a two-run double.

Fayetteville right-hander Shawn Dubin (3-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Konnor Pilkington (3-9) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and four hits over five innings.