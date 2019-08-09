Martinez, Hill lead Wilmington to 6-2 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Tyler Hill homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Marcelo Martinez allowed just three hits over six innings as the Wilmington Blue Rocks topped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-2 on Friday.

Martinez (6-7) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth, Wilmington took the lead when Hill hit an RBI double, driving in Dennicher Carrasco.

After Wilmington added a run in the eighth on a single by Colby Schultz, the Pelicans cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Kevonte Mitchell scored on an error.

The Blue Rocks later tacked on three runs in the ninth, including a single by Kyle Kasser that scored Hill.

Jeffrey Passantino (1-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out one to take the tough loss in the Carolina League game.

Wilmington improved to 7-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.