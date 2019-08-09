Sports
Despaigne leads Charlotte to 9-2 win over Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Odrisamer Despaigne allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Charlotte Knights over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a 9-2 win on Friday.
Despaigne (6-4) allowed two runs while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.
Down 1-0 in the first, Lehigh Valley tied it up when Logan Morrison hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Williams.
After Charlotte added two runs, the Knights extended their lead in the fourth inning when Trey Michalczewski hit a two-run home run.
The Knights later scored four runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach.
JoJo Romero (3-3) went five innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked four.
Charlotte improved to 3-1 against Lehigh Valley this season.
