Kazmar’s double leads Gwinnett to 10-2 win over Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Sean Kazmar hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 10-2 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday.

The double by Kazmar, part of a four-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Drew Waters hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

After Gwinnett added a run in the seventh on a home run by Pedro Florimon, the RailRiders cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ryan McBroom hit a two-run double.

The Stripers later scored five runs in the ninth to finish off the blowout.

Starter Bryse Wilson (8-7) got the win while Brody Koerner (4-3) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Billy Burns singled three times for the RailRiders.