Kleszcz’s triple leads Kingsport to 8-6 win over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Cole Kleszcz hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to an 8-6 win over the Bristol Pirates on Friday.

The triple by Kleszcz came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Mets a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Tanner Murphy hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Brett Baty.

Bristol got within two after Josh Bissonette hit an RBI single in the eighth inning and Daniel Rivero hit a two-run single in the ninth.

Jender De Jesus (2-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Alex Roth (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Kingsport hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

The Pirates failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 15 runners on base in the loss. Jesus Valdez doubled and singled for the Pirates.