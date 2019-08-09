Tom’s homer leads Columbus to 4-3 win over Buffalo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ka'ai Tom hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Friday.

The home run by Tom scored Daniel Johnson and was the game's last scoring play.

The Clippers cut the deficit to 3-2 when Ryan Flaherty hit an RBI single, scoring Jake Bauers in the third.

James Karinchak (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Buffalo starter Andrew Sopko (1-5) took the loss in the International League game.

With the win, Columbus improved to 3-1 against Buffalo this season.