Flores’ homer leads Dos Laredos to 9-2 win over Monterrey

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Rudy Flores hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 9-2 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Friday.

The home run by Flores capped a four-run inning and gave the Tecolotes a 4-1 lead after Misael German scored on a double play earlier in the inning.

The Tecolotes later added four runs in the third and one in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Dos Laredos right-hander Jose Oyervides (8-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Logan Darnell (3-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing eight runs and 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings.