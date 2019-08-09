Vargas’ single leads Reno to 10-4 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Ildemaro Vargas hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 10-4 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Friday.

The single by Vargas started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Aces a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Jamie Westbrook hit a sacrifice fly and Juniel Querecuto hit an RBI single.

After Reno added three runs in the fourth, the Baby Cakes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Austin Dean and Peter O'Brien hit two-run home runs.

Lucas Luetge (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while New Orleans starter Mike Kickham (3-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.