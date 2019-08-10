Boscan, Rodriguez spur Quintana Roo to 5-2 win over Tabasco

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Wilfredo Boscan allowed just three hits over eight innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo beat the Olmecas de Tabasco 5-2 on Saturday.

Boscan (8-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing two runs.

Tabasco started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Daniel Carbonell advanced to second on a ground out by Oswaldo Arcia and then scored on a single by Jesus Alberto Vega.

After Quintana Roo scored two runs, the Tigres added to their lead in the seventh inning when Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

The Tigres tacked on another run in the eighth when Ruben Sosa hit an RBI single, driving in Yosmany Guerra.

Juan Pablo Oramas (5-10) went six innings, allowing two runs and eight hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Quintana Roo improved to 5-2 against Tabasco this season.