Solak’s homer leads Nashville to 5-1 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Nick Solak hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 5-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday. The Sounds swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Solak scored Matt Davidson and Scott Heineman and was the game's last scoring play.

Nashville left-hander Joe Palumbo (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Logan Ondrusek (4-6) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings.