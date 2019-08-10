Rangers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Brewers

Texas Rangers (58-57, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-56, second in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Pedro Payano (1-0, 3.45 ERA) Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 4.24 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Brewers are 34-24 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 187 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Christian Yelich leads the club with 39, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Rangers are 23-35 in road games. Texas has hit 164 home runs as a team this season. Rougned Odor leads the club with 20, averaging one every 17.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 84 RBIs and is batting .336. Keston Hiura is 8-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 119 hits and is batting .284. Willie Calhoun is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.27 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rangers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage), Christian Yelich: (back).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Joey Gallo: (wrist).