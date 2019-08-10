New York takes 7-game win streak into matchup with Washington

Washington Nationals (61-54, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (60-56, third in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (9-5, 3.43 ERA) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (8-5, 3.96 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as winners of their last seven games.

The Mets are 28-24 against opponents from the NL East. New York is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 85 total runs batted in.

The Nationals are 30-23 against division opponents. Washington's team on-base percentage of .331 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .396. The Mets won the last meeting 7-6. Luis Avilan notched his third victory and Todd Frazier went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Sean Doolittle registered his fourth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 38 home runs and is slugging .599. Jeff McNeil is 11-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 25 home runs and is batting .315. Soto is 11-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 9-1, .273 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot), Howie Kendrick: (hamstring).