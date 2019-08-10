Indians visit Twins, look to continue 4-game win streak

Cleveland Indians (70-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-46, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Adam Plutko (4-2, 4.55 ERA) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (12-5, 3.61 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Twins are 27-15 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota's team on-base percentage of .334 is fifth in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads the club with an OBP of .381.

The Indians are 33-19 in division play. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.70. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.28 earned run average. The Indians won the last meeting 6-2. Bieber recorded his 12th victory and Jose Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cleveland. Devin Smeltzer took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 32 home runs and is slugging .650. Eddie Rosario is 13-for-39 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 121 hits and is batting .300. Roberto Perez is 4-for-27 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Indians: 8-2, .271 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: (triceps), Sam Dyson: (bicep tendinitis), LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (wrist), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).