Guerrero hits go-ahead triple in 7th, Jays beat Yankees 5-4

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a triple to score two runs during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Toronto. Fred Thornhill

In a game between teams on extended home run binges, a well-placed chopper down the line proved pivotal.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Yankees 5-4 Saturday, handing New York its second straight loss following a season-high nine game winning streak.

"That was a big hit from Vlad today," said manager Charlie Montoyo, whose Blue Jays have won nine of 13. "The last two days have been awesome for this team, for the young kids, playing the best team in baseball and fighting back."

Guerrero Jr. leads all big league rookies with 26 RBIs since the All-Star break.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gary Sanchez returned from injured list and hit a solo home run for the Yankees and Gio Urshela added a two-run drive.

The Blue Jays trailed 4-3 in the seventh when Bo Bichette drew a one-out walk from Adam Ottavino, Cavan Biggio singled and Guerrero Jr. hit an 0-2 grounder down the first base line and into foul territory. Right fielder Aaron Judge initially mishandled the ball against a side wall, and Guerrero slid in safely for the first triple of his career.

"I think it was a good pitch," Sanchez said through a translator. "A defensive swing by him and he was able to put the ball in play. It stayed inside the line and went down the line. Part of the game. Sometimes those things are going to happen where the ball is not hit solid but still finds a hole."

The Yankees had gone ahead on DJ LeMahieu's sacrifice fly in the top of the inning, but Ottavino (5-4) couldn't make it stand up. The right-hander allowed a run for the first time in 16 appearances, a streak that dated to July 2 against the Mets.

Ottavino put both hands on his head as he watched Guerrero's roll past first base.

"By the time I looked up, I saw that the ball was over in that area," Ottavino said. "I looked over, I saw (the umpire) call it fair. I was kind of in a little bit of disbelief."

Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who have gone deep in 15 consecutive games. It is Toronto's longest such streak since a 19-game run in 2010.

Blue Jays batters have hit 99 home runs since June 16. Only the Yankees (100) have hit more in that span.

The Yankees have hit multiple home runs in nine straight games, extending their season-best streak. New York lost for the ninth time in 61 games with multiple home runs.

Jason Adam (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings for his first major league win and Derek Law got four outs for his third save in three opportunities. Five Blue Jays pitchers combined to hold the Yankees to five hits.

"Credit to them, they mixed and matched and held us down enough today," manager Aaron Boone said.

Sanchez started in the cleanup spot after missing 16 games because of a strained left groin. He struck out swinging on three pitches against right-hander Wilmer Font in his first at-bat, then provided the first hit of the game with a one-out homer off righty Jacob Waguespack in the fourth. It was Sanchez's 25th home run of the season and his first since July 4.

Sanchez later took a foul tip off the knuckles of his bare hand, but said it wasn't serious.

Toronto got its first hit, and its first runs, in the fourth. Hernandez, who homered twice Friday, greeted righty Chance Adam with a three-run drive into the second deck, his 18th.

Urshela tied it at 3 with a homer into the center field party deck in the sixth, his 17th.

Urshela had back-to-back, two-homer games against Baltimore and Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday. Of his past 29 hits, 20 have been for extra bases.

The Yankees lost for the first time in 12 games this season when using an opener, with starter Chad Green pitching a scoreless inning. Six Yankees pitchers combined to walk eight and strike out 14.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: INF Gleyber Torres (core injury) hit on the field and took grounders before the game, then flashed a thumbs-up to Boone as he exited. Torres has missed four straight. Boone said Torres might return Sunday. ... RHP Jonathan Holder (right shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 7. Holder will undergo an MRI when the team returns home Monday. "Hopefully it's something that's a little shorter term but he's definitely got some impingement in there," Boone said. The Yankees recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Triple-A to replace Holder. Tarpley walked four in 2 1/3 innings. ... RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder) threw 48 pitches over three shutout innings at Triple-A Friday. "That's really encouraging," Boone said. "He could potentially become an option for us some point this coming week." ... LHP CC Sabathia (right knee) will throw a bullpen Sunday, Boone said. ... OF Giancarlo Stanton (right knee) continues to hit off the tee and throw, but has yet to ramp up his activity. "I know he's been doing a lot of agility-type stuff, strengthening-type stuff and he's responded pretty well to that," Boone said.

Blue Jays: RHP Ken Giles (elbow) was unavailable and may need to go on the injured list, Montoyo said after the game. ... RHP John Axford had season-ending elbow surgery Thursday. Axford did not pitch for Toronto this season.

ROSTER REPORT

To make room for Sanchez, the Yankees optioned C Kyle Higashioka to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

HARD CONTACT

Guerrero lined a single off the left field wall in the fifth. The ball left his bat at 118.7 miles per hour, the fourth-hardest hit ball in the majors this season. Guerrero leads all players with eight batted balls of 115 mph or greater. Stanton (120.6 mph on March 28) has the hardest hit of 2019.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (7-6, 4.93) has an 8.71 ERA over six starts in July and August.

Blue Jays: RHP Trent Thornton (4-7, 5.55) has no record and a 9.72 ERA in two games against the Yankees this season.