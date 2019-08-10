Miranda, Cabbage lead the way for Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Miranda homered twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Fort Myers Miracle defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 9-2 on Saturday.

Trey Cabbage homered and singled for Fort Myers.

Down 1-0, the Miracle took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. Ernie De La Trinidad and David Banuelos both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

The Miracle later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the seventh.

Fort Myers right-hander Blayne Enlow (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Braxton Garrett (6-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings.