Brooks leads Akron to 7-3 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Trenton Brooks hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Akron RubberDucks defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 7-3 on Saturday.

Brooks hit a three-run shot in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fifth, both off Bryan Mata.

Akron left-hander Scott Moss (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just one hit over five innings. Opposing starter Mata (2-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over four innings.

Despite the loss, Portland is 4-1 against Akron this season.