Saldana and Freure shut out Wisconsin, Quad Cities wins 8-0

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Abdiel Saldana and R.J. Freure combined for a shutout as the Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 8-0 on Saturday.

Saldana (2-1) went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win. Reese Olson (4-7) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

In the top of the second, Quad Cities grabbed the lead on a two-run home run by Zach Biermann and an out. The River Bandits then added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Orlando Marquez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Freudis Nova, while Nova hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Wilyer Abreu tripled, doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

The Timber Rattlers were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the River Bandits' staff recorded their 19th shutout of the year.

With the win, Quad Cities improved to 10-3 against Wisconsin this season.