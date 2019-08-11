France, Mejias-Brean lead El Paso to 10-9 win over San Antonio

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Ty France hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Seth Mejias-Brean had three hits and scored two runs as the El Paso Chihuahuas topped the San Antonio Missions 10-9 on Saturday.

The home run by France gave the Chihuahuas a 7-3 lead and capped a seven-run inning for El Paso. Earlier in the inning, El Paso tied the game when Dillon Overton hit a two-run single and then took the lead when Rodrigo Orozco hit an RBI single.

The Chihuahuas later added two runs in the third and one in the fourth. In the third, Travis Jankowski hit a two-run single, while Mejias-Brean hit an RBI triple in the fourth.

San Antonio saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tyler Saladino hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to help cut the El Paso lead to 10-9.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

El Paso starter Overton (7-5) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Corbin Burnes (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up nine runs and nine hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Saladino homered and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three for the Missions. David Freitas homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.