Wisdom hits two homers as Nashville beats Sacramento 13-3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of the Nashville Sounds' season-high six home runs in a 13-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday.

Wisdom hit a solo shot in the third inning off Justin Haley and then hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Ronnie Freeman.

Nashville left-hander Wes Benjamin (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Haley (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing seven runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.