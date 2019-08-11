Pasquantino leads Burlington to 8-1 win over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Vinnie Pasquantino had five hits and two RBI as the Burlington Royals beat the Greeneville Reds 8-1 on Sunday.

Burlington took the lead in the first when it scored three runs, including a double by Logan Porter that scored Pasquantino.

After Burlington added a run in the fourth when David Hollie hit a sacrifice fly, scoring William Hancock, the Reds cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Danielito Remy hit an RBI single, bringing home AJ Bumpass.

The Royals later added a run in the seventh and three in the ninth to put the game away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Noah Murdock (3-1) got the win in relief while Greeneville starter Tyler Garbee (2-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.