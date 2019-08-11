Sports
Sala’s single leads Orem to 3-2 win over Missoula
OREM, Utah (AP) -- Johan Sala hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Orem Owlz to a 3-2 win over the Missoula Osprey on Sunday.
Jose Quezada scored on the play after he reached base with a double.
Tristen Carranza hit an RBI single, driving in Cam Coursey in the third inning to give the Osprey a 1-0 lead. The Owlz came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Torii Hunter hit an RBI double and then scored on a wild pitch.
Missoula tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Carranza hit an RBI single, driving in Nick Grande.
Zac Kristofak (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Liu Fuenmayor (3-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
Coursey doubled and singled twice for the Osprey.
