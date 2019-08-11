Stephen’s double leads Reading to 7-3 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Josh Stephen hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 7-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Sunday.

The double by Stephen started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Fightin Phils a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Henri Lartigue hit a two-run single and Nick Maton scored on an error.

Jeff Singer (6-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Matt Eckelman (1-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Curve, Brett Pope doubled and singled.

With the win, Reading improved to 5-1 against Altoona this season.