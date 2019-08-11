Vargas, Herbert lead the way for Reno

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Ildemaro Vargas homered, tripled and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Reno Aces beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-2 on Sunday.

Lucas Herbert homered and singled with two RBIs for Reno.

Reno took the lead in the first when it scored five runs, including two-run home runs by Kevin Cron and Herbert.

Following the big inning, the Dodgers cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jose Lobaton hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Aces later added three runs in the sixth and two in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Reno right-hander Matt Koch (4-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Justin De Fratus (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Lobaton homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Dodgers.