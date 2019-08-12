Martinez, Procyshen lead Rancho Cuca. to 10-1 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Jordan Procyshen hit two home runs, and Jose Martinez threw five scoreless innings as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes beat the Stockton Ports 10-1 on Sunday.

Martinez (1-0) allowed three hits while striking out five and walking one to get the win.

Rancho Cuca. had a big seven-run third inning in the blowout victory. The Quakes sent 11 men to the plate as Procyshen hit a three-run home run en route to the eight-run lead.

Xavier Altamirano (5-9) went two innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits while walking one in the California League game.