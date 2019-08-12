Canes’ Don Waddell receives contract extension, will remain as GM and president

Hurricanes’ Waddell and Brind’Amour recap 2018-19 season and look to the future Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell and coach Rod Brind'Amour hold their final press conference of the season Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell and coach Rod Brind'Amour hold their final press conference of the season

Don Waddell, a finalist for NHL general manager of the year in 2018-19, is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Waddell has received a multi-year contract extension, the organization announced Monday. No other terms were announced.

“I’m thrilled to sign an extension with the Hurricanes and I look forward to continuing the success we experienced last season,” Waddell said in a statement. “We have a first-class organization, a great fanbase and a team we feel is built to contend for the Stanley Cup. My family and I are excited to stay in Raleigh for years to come.”

Waddell, 60, had been without a contract since June 30 and recently interviewed for the open position of general manager with the Minnesota Wild. Despite being in that unusual position with preseason training camp to begin in mid-September, Waddell had continued to say he believed something would be worked out with team owner Tom Dundon.

““Don’s leadership and experience are invaluable to our organization and I’m happy we were able reach an extension,” Dundon said in a statement. “Don and I have a great relationship and he is someone I trust. I’m excited to continue to build a championship team with Don.”

Waddell likely helped make the Wild job available. Former GM Tom Fenton was heavily criticized for the January trade in which the Wild sent forward Nino Niederreiter to the Canes for center Vic Rask.

The deal was decidedly one-sided. Niederreiter gave the Canes the offensive boost needed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2009 while Rask struggled with the Wild.

Waddell, with Dundon’s approval, also orchestrated the trade that brought in defenseman Dougie Hamilton while signing such free agents as goalie Petr Mrazek and defenseman Calvin de Haan and acquiring goalie Curtis McElhinney off waivers.

NHL bylaws require teams to have a general manager under contract on Sept. 1. The Canes have one.

