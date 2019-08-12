Brown leads Las Vegas to 7-6 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Seth Brown hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-6 on Monday.

The home runs by Brown, both two-run shots, came in the sixth off Foster Griffin and in the seventh off Conner Greene.

Kyle Lobstein (4-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kyle Zimmer (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Brett Phillips tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the Storm Chasers.