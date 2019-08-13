Solak’s homer leads Nashville to 3-2 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Nick Solak hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 3-2 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday.

After Sacramento crossed the plate for two runs in the first inning, Nashville tied the game 2-2 after Matt Davidson hit an RBI single in the sixth inning and Zack Granite scored on an error in the eighth.

Reed Garrett (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dan Winkler (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.