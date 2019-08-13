Cardinals to face Royals on the road

St. Louis Cardinals (61-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-76, fourth in the NL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (5-6, 3.72 ERA) Royals: Glenn Sparkman (3-7, 5.58 ERA)

The Royals are 23-35 in home games. Kansas City is slugging .406 as a unit. Hunter Dozier leads the club with a .563 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Cardinals are 27-32 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.08, Adam Wainwright paces the staff with a mark of 4.28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 59 extra base hits and is batting .257. Dozier is 11-for-40 with a double, two triples, six home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 26 home runs home runs and is slugging .471. Dexter Fowler is 9-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .252 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).