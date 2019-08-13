Gilmartin helps to shut out Pawtucket, Norfolk wins 2-0

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Sean Gilmartin and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Norfolk Tides beat the Pawtucket Red Sox 2-0 on Tuesday.

Gilmartin (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing two hits over three scoreless innings. Teddy Stankiewicz (5-7) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out six in the International League game.

Norfolk scored its runs when Mason Williams hit an RBI double in the first inning and Ryan Mountcastle hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Mountcastle homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.

The Red Sox were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Tides' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.