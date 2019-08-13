Michigan’s Harbaugh says he wouldn’t lie about transfer

FILE- In this April 13, 2019, file photo Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis talk during the team's annual spring NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Harbaugh seems to be set up for success at Michigan in his fifth season, leading a program that is a popular choice to win the Big Ten. AP Photo

Coach Jim Harbaugh is lashing out at Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, who says Michigan didn't support a transfer's attempt to immediately play for the Bearcats.

Harbaugh said Tuesday he told Fickell he wouldn't lie about what he knew regarding the transfer of James Hudson.

Fickell told The Athletic that Michigan didn't support Hudson's attempt to play for the Bearcats right away.

The seldom-used offensive lineman transferred to Cincinnati last year and the NCAA denied his waiver request to be eligible this season. Hudson says mental health prompted his transfer, but his request was denied because he did not reveal the issues at Michigan.

Harbaugh says Fickell called him in March, trying to coach him what to say about the events leading up to Hudson's transfer. Harbaugh recalls telling Fickell he was going to tell the truth.