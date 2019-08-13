Morris’ homer leads Bluefield to 7-5 win over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- PK Morris hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 7-5 win over the Bristol Pirates on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Blue Jays and a three-game winning streak for the Pirates.

The home run by Morris scored Miguel Hiraldo and Spencer Horwitz to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 lead.

The Blue Jays later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Eric Rivera scored on a forceout and Hiraldo scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Bristol saw its comeback attempt come up short after Aaron Shackelford hit an RBI double and then scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to cut the Bluefield lead to 7-5.

Felipe Castaneda (3-2) got the win in relief while Bristol starter Santiago Florez (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Pirates, Shackelford was a single short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.