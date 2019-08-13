Madrigal has 4 hits, leads Charlotte to 15-1 win over Scranton/WB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Nick Madrigal, Luis Robert, Yermin Mercedes and Danny Mendick recorded three hits each, as Charlotte beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 15-1 on Tuesday.

Madrigal doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs and driving home a couple. Robert tripled, doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.

Charlotte scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fifth, when it scored five runs, including a solo home run by Seby Zavala.

Charlotte starter Kyle Kubat (4-1) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Brian Keller (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 11 runs and 16 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

With the win, Charlotte remains undefeated (4-0) against Scranton/WB this season.