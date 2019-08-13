Rodriguez’s double leads Louisville to 7-3 win over Lehigh Valley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Alfredo Rodriguez hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Louisville Bats to a 7-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday.

The double by Rodriguez scored Mitch Nay and Jose Siri to give the Bats a 2-1 lead.

The Bats later added three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Alex Blandino drove in two runs and Nay drove in one, while Nay hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Nay homered and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three for Louisville.

Jackson Stephens (7-4) got the win in relief while Lehigh Valley starter Jerad Eickhoff (2-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Shane Robinson singled three times for the IronPigs.