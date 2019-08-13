Mejia, Peguero and Maxwell lead Monclova in win

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Mejia, Francisco Peguero and Bruce Maxwell each had three hits, as the Acereros del Norte beat the Generales de Durango 11-2 on Tuesday.

Peguero singled three times, scoring two runs.

Monclova started the scoring in the second inning when Oscar Sanay hit an RBI single and Ricky Rodriguez scored on a single and Noah Perio scored when a runner was thrown out.

Monclova later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Perio hit a two-run home run to help put the game away.

Monclova southpaw Daniel Rodriguez (8-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jorge Martinez (4-9) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 12 hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Monclova improved to 7-3 against Durango this season.