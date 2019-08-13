Frost’s single leads Winston-Salem to 7-3 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Tyler Frost hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 7-3 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday.

The single by Frost came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Dash a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run double.

Jose Nin (4-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Michael Petersen (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Winston-Salem improved to 8-4 against Carolina this season.