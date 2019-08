New Mexico State saw jump in ticket sales last year

New Mexico State is reporting a five-year high in athletic ticket sales thanks to excitement around football and basketball.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports New Mexico State had a $326,000 surplus in ticket sales last year — the most in New Mexico State athletics director Mario Moccia's five years.

The ticket sale came a year after New Mexico State won a bowl game for the first time in five decades and hype around the Aggies' basketball season.

Athletics budgeted for $1.2 million in ticket sales last year and sold over $1.5 million.

New Mexico State has reduced the season ticket budget from $210,000 last year to $110,000 after the football team went 3-9 last season.