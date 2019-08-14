Carrera, Hill lead South Bend to 6-1 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Darius Hill homered and had two hits, and Faustino Carrera pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Lake County Captains 6-1 on Wednesday.

Carrera (7-6) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing three hits.

South Bend went up 4-0 in the sixth after Hill and Clayton Daniel scored on an error.

The Captains cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Clark Scolamiero hit a solo home run.

Ethan Hankins (0-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked two.