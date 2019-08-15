Wednesday Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols had two hits and three RBIs Wednesday and set the major league record for career hits by a foreign-born player, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pujols had an RBI single in the 4th inning. His 3,167th hit moved him past fellow Dominican Republic native Adrian Beltre (3,166) and into sole possession of 15th place for career hits.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta says he's likely going to have season-ending surgery soon because of a bone spur in his pitching elbow.

Arrieta has been pitching through pain for several starts but his inability to go more than five innings led him to shut it down. He's scheduled for an MRI on Thursday and will determine his course of action afterward.

Arrieta won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Cubs. He has been mediocre since he joined the Phils on a three-year, $75 million contract in March 2018. The deal includes team options for $22.5 million in '21 and '22. Arrieta also can opt out after this season but it's unlikely he'll give up the $20 million he's due next year.

He is 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA this season and was 10-11 with a 3.96 ERA in 2018.

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets placed All-Star Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday and recalled infielder Rubén Tejada from Triple-A Syracuse.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said McNeil suffered a "fairly mild" left hamstring strain when trying to beat out an infield grounder in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

McNeil, the Mets' leadoff hitter, is batting .332 with 15 homers and 55 RBIs. This is his second IL stint with a left hamstring injury this season. He missed about two weeks, from May 23 to June 4, with his previous injury.

BASKETBALL

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James has dedicated a basketball court at the school he founded for underprivileged children in his hometown.

Joined by his close friends and former teammates from nearby St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, James helped unveil a multicolored outdoor court at the I Promise School, which has just started its second academic year and now serves more than 300 students from grades 3-5.

The NBA superstar is spending more than $1 million on various upgrades for the school. James and his high school buddies played a few of the kids in a quick game, and the four-time MVP dunked to break in one of the hoops.

FOOTBALL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate III never hesitated to take a prescribed fertility drug because the doctor who wrote the prescription told him he had given it to other NFL players and it was not banned.

Speaking to reporters a day after an independent arbiter upheld his suspension for the first four games of the regular season, Tate said Wednesday he was considering legal action against the doctor to recover the $1.2 million in salary he will lose during his suspension. He did not identify the doctor.

In the candid interview after practice, Tate said he was frustrated, accepted both the blame and the punishment, and added he was having a tough time for letting down his teammates and the organization for the start of the season.

Tate signed a $37.5 million contract as a free agent with the Giants in March. He said he started taking a fertility drug in April and a couple of days later said he was randomly tested for drugs by the league. He learned shortly after that the drug, which he said was clomifene, was a banned substance.

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Highway Patrol cited Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. for speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the final day of the team's training camp.

Sergeant Christopher Knox of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says troopers pulled over the 25-year-old Cox on Interstate 85 northbound near Bessemer City for driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone in a 2015 Nissan. Cox was cited for possessing less than a half-ounce of marijuana. He has an Oct. 14 court date.

The incident came about an hour after the Panthers broke camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and players began returning home to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Panthers released a statement on Wednesday night saying "the club is aware that Bryan Cox Jr. was cited by law enforcement today. We are gathering information and have been in contact with the NFL and Bryan. We will have no further comment at this time."

SOCCER

Players for the World Cup champion women's national team say mediation talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation in their dispute over equal pay are over.

Molly Levinson, who represents the players in matters concerning the dispute, said in a statement Wednesday that the players look forward to a jury trial.

U.S. Soccer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

The players sued the federation in March, charging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men's national team. The USSF countered that pay and benefits for members of the men's and women's teams, bargained by separate unions, can't be compared and said there was no basis for allegations of illegal conduct.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United coach Frank de Boer said he regrets his choice of words — one word, especially — in a British newspaper interview about gender equity in soccer and stressed that he's a big supporter of the women's game.

De Boer faced backlash before Wednesday's Campeones Cup game for his comments in a wide-ranging interview published by The Guardian, in which he said it was "ridiculous" that female players expect to receive the same World Cup pay as the men.

The United coach issued a statement before the game saying he didn't want to be a distraction to his team, then was asked about it after Atlanta's 3-2 victory over Mexican powerhouse Club America — the most significant victory of de Boer's first year as coach of the reigning MLS Cup champions.

De Boer, a native of the Netherlands who speaks several languages and sometimes struggles to come up with the right word in English, said he realizes that he made a poor choice.

HOCKEY

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have acquired forward Adam Erne from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made the move Wednesday, adding a player he drafted in the second round in 2013 while running Tampa Bay's front office.

The 24-year-old Erne had seven goals and 20 points in 65 games for the Lightning last season and was among team leaders with 159 hits last season. The native of New Haven, Connecticut, has 13 career goals and 14 assists in 114 games over three seasons.

COURTS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's Supreme Court has ruled that the NFL can hold off, for now, on providing documents and answering questions in a New Orleans Saints fan's lawsuit over referees' failure to call crucial penalties in a January playoff game won by the Los Angeles Rams.

Attorney Anthony LeMon says the state's highest court issued the stay order Wednesday while it considers the league's appeal of a lower court judge's ruling allowing his suit against the league to continue. That judge had said Commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials must answer questions under oath in New Orleans in September.

However, LeMon says the stay will likely mean the depositions of Goodell and the officials will be put off until October or later — if the suit is allowed to proceed.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers want to push a Nevada woman's lawsuit accusing the soccer star of raping her in 2009 out of a U.S. court and into closed-door arbitration.

Court documents filed in Las Vegas asked a U.S. judge to declare that a 2010 confidentiality agreement and $375,000 hush-money settlement with Ronaldo's accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, are still in effect.

Such a ruling would stop the public proceeding and invoke a provision allowing out-of-court mediation between Mayorga, a 35-year-old former schoolteacher and model, and representatives of one of the most recognizable and highly paid players in sports.