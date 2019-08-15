Mets take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Braves

New York Mets (61-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-50, first in the NL East)

7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-11, 3.20 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (7-7, 3.35 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 32-20 against teams from the NL East. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Mets are 29-27 in division games. New York has hit 176 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads them with 38, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .563. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 18-for-45 with a double, eight home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Alonso leads the Mets with 38 home runs and has 85 RBIs. Michael Conforto is 9-for-32 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .280 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Austin Riley: 10-day IL (knee), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Rhame: 60-day IL (elbow), Dominic Smith: 10-day IL (foot), Brandon Nimmo: 60-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (hamstring).