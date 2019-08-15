Cincinnati takes 4-game slide into matchup with St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (63-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-63, fourth in the NL Central)

7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael Wacha (6-5, 5.54 ERA) Reds: Sonny Gray (7-6, 3.10 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Reds are 26-30 against opponents from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.18. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.76 ERA.

The Cardinals are 29-20 against NL Central Division teams. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.01. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.53 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 52 extra base hits and is batting .258. Aristides Aquino has 15 hits and is batting .417 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 26 home runs home runs and is slugging .464. Lane Thomas is 4-for-11 with a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .293 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Derek Dietrich: 10-day IL (shoulder), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: 10-day IL (wrist), Jose Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder).