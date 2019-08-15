Sports
Medina’s single leads Columbia to 3-1 win over Rome
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Jose Miguel Medina hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 3-1 win over the Rome Braves on Thursday.
The single by Medina capped a three-run inning and gave the Fireflies a 3-1 lead after Brian Sharp hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
In the top of the fourth, Rome grabbed the lead on a single by Brendan Venter that scored Michael Harris.
Justin Lasko (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Tanner Lawson (3-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
With the win, Columbia improved to 12-4 against Rome this season.
Comments