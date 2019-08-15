Rijo, Celestino lead Cedar Rapids to 2-1 win over Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Gilberto Celestino homered and had two hits, and Luis Rijo struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Cedar Rapids Kernels defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2-1 on Thursday.

Rijo (5-7) allowed two hits to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Cedar Rapids extended its lead when Wander Javier hit a solo home run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Wisconsin saw its comeback attempt come up short after Pablo Abreu scored on an error to get within one.

Luis Contreras (1-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked three.