Duce’s run leads State College to 5-2 win over Mahoning Valley

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Matt Duce and Martin Figueroa scored on a passed ball in the second inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 5-2 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Thursday.

The play gave the Spikes a 2-1 lead.

The Spikes later tacked on three runs in the fifth when David Vinsky hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Terry Fuller to secure the victory.

State College right-hander Adrian Mardueno (3-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hunter Gaddis (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing two runs and two hits over two innings.

Will Brennan tripled, doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Scrappers.