Ruppenthal, Campos carry Quad Cities to 3-2 win over Beloit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Oscar Campos doubled and singled twice, and Matt Ruppenthal threw five scoreless innings as the Quad Cities River Bandits topped the Beloit Snappers 3-2 on Thursday.

Ruppenthal (4-6) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one hit.

Beloit got on the board first in the third inning when Nick Ward hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Joseph Pena.

The River Bandits took the lead for good with three runs in the seventh inning. Campos hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ramiro Rodriguez en route to the one-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chase Cohen (5-10) struck out two batters in the Midwest League game.