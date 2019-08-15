Tanielu, Straw lead the way for Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Nick Tanielu homered and singled, driving home two runs as the Round Rock Express defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 5-3 on Thursday.

Myles Straw tripled and doubled with a run and an RBI for Round Rock.

Round Rock got on the board first in the fourth inning when Kyle Tucker hit an RBI single and Tanielu hit a two-run home run.

Okla. City answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to tie the game, including a single by Gavin Lux that scored Drew Jackson.

The Express took the lead for good in the fifth when Straw hit an RBI triple, bringing home Alex De Goti.

Starter Kent Emanuel (7-1) got the win while Rob Zastryzny (3-5) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.