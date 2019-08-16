Winn leads Hickory to 1-0 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Cole Winn allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Hickory Crawdads over the Greenville Drive in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Winn (3-3) struck out seven and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the sixth inning. After hitting a double with two outs, Frainyer Chavez scored on a single by Jax Biggers.

Brayan Bello (5-8) went seven innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out eight in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Drive were held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the Crawdads' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

Hickory improved to 7-1 against Greenville this season.