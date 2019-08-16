Weber leads South Bend to 8-1 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Andy Weber doubled and singled twice as the South Bend Cubs topped the Lake County Captains 8-1 on Friday.

South Bend went up 4-0 in the third after Weber hit an RBI single, driving in Darius Hill as part of a three-run inning.

South Bend right-hander Derek Casey (5-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Alex Royalty (5-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing five runs and five hits over five innings.