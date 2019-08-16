Ward, Curcio spur Salem to 1-0 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Keith Curcio doubled and singled twice, and Thad Ward allowed just one hit over five innings as the Salem Red Sox topped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1-0 on Friday.

Ward (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the fifth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Curcio advanced to second on a single by Victor Acosta, went to third on a single by Acosta, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Devlin Granberg.

Ryan Kellogg (2-8) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

The Pelicans were held scoreless for the 12th time this season, while the Red Sox's staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.