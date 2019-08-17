New York City FC beats FC Cincinnati 4-1

Héber Araujo dos Santos and Valentín Castellanos each scored twice and New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati 4-1 on Saturday night.

Héber scored in first-half stoppage time to give NYCFC (11-5-8) a 2-1 lead. Maximiliano Moralez, on the left side, played a low cross that deflected off the foot of Castellanos before Héber side-footed a rising first-timer into the net from near the spot.

Allan Cruz put away a cross by Andrew Gutman to give FC Cincinnati (5-18-3) a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. Castellanos tied it in the 32nd, added his second in the 71st minute and Héber capped the scoring in the 89th.

FC DALLAS 3, IMPACT 3, TIE

MONTREAL (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored in stoppage time and FC Dallas overcame a three-goal deficit to tie Montreal.

Substitute Zdenek Ondrasek and captain Reto Ziegler also scored for FC Dallas (10-10-7). Ziegler pulled Dallas to 3-2 in 85th minute on a penalty kick after Ken Krolicki's hand ball in the box.

Lassi Lappalainen scored two first-half goals, and Orji Okwonkwo added a third early in the second for the Impact (10-13-4).

TORONTO FC 2, CREW 2, TIE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jozy Altidore scored in the 90th minute to give Toronto FC the draw with Columbus.

Altidore ran into the 6-yard box and headed home Auro's cross. Jonathan Osorio also scored for Toronto (9-10-7).

David Accam and Pedro Santos scored for the Crew (7-14-6).

REVOLUTION 1, RED BULLS 1, TIE

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 65th minute and New England tied New York.

Bou got on the end of Carles Gil's well-placed through ball and slipped it under the goalkeeper into the right side to level it for the Revolution (9-9-8). Marc Rzatkowski opened the scoring for the Red Bulls (11-10-5) in the 18th minute.