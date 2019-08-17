Pozo hits walk-off single, Down East beats Wilmington 4-3

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Yohel Pozo hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Down East Wood Ducks topped the Wilmington Blue Rocks 4-3 on Saturday.

Samuel Huff scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Curtis Terry and then went to third on a single by Terry.

The Wood Ducks tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh when Huff hit an RBI single, driving in Julio Pablo Martinez.

Pozo homered and singled, driving home three runs in the win.

Joe Kuzia (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Austin Lambright (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Down East improved to 6-3 against Wilmington this season.